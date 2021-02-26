Two of Lady Gaga's Dogs Stolen, Dog Walker Shot

Two of Lady Gaga's dogs have been stolen.| (Photo: Instagram)
Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot on Wednesday (24 February) and has been hospitalised, as per a report by ANI. Two of the pop star's French bulldogs have also been stolen after the robbery.
A reporter for Lady Gaga from Italy released an official statement confirming that the two dogs were the singer's French Bulldogs named Koji and Gustav.
As per a statement given by Los Angeles police to People magazine, the incident took place at 9:40 pm on Wednesday.
Reports also state that the dog walker was walking with three of the star's pet dogs when a gunman shot him in the chest. The robbers took two dogs and fled, while the third dog was rescued by officers in the area.
Lady Gaga has offered USD 500,000 for any information about the dogs. In a statement the singer's reporter said, "Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com."
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined