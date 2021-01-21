Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Warm Hearts at Biden-Harris Inauguration

On Wednesday, 20 January, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, while Kamala Harris took oath as the Vice President in a historic ceremony.
It was a scaled back celebration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Lady Gaga warmed hearts with her rendition of the US National Anthem.
Gaga looked stunning in a dramatic attire designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. Her dress combined a voluminous red skirt and coat-style navy top, a gigantic brooch in the shape of a dove with an olive branch in its mouth.
"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land," Gaga had tweeted ahead of her performance.
After Gaga's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner", Jennifer Lopez took the stage. She belted out Woody Guthrie's classic "This Land Is Your Land". A track with socialist leanings, the folk legend is said to have written in response to "God Bless America."
Lopez finished with "America is Beautiful". She even threw in a Spanish line: Siempre con libertad y justicia para todos ("Liberty and justice for all, always").
For the occasion, Lopez chose a white pantsuit ensemble with a lace ruffle collar, reportedly Chanel.
