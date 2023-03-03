Two Men Detained for Breaking Into Shah Rukh Khan’s House Mannat: Police

The men, aged between 20 and 22 claimed that they had travelled from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4 am.

"Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building and restrained them. Khan’s staff was informed and the guards quizzed the duo, and after some discussion, the security team informed us. We sent a team to pick the duo up," Hindustan Times quoted an officer with the Bandra police station.

The men were charged with a case of trespassing and other pertinent offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is currently underway.

"It seems that the two men are fans and wanted a glimpse of Khan up close. Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part. We have taken the contact details of their family members and are calling them up, and will also be checking with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record of any kind. Their statements as to their arrival in Mumbai and subsequent movements will also be verified," the officer further added, according to the Hindustan Times report.