Two Men Detained for Breaking Into Shah Rukh Khan’s House Mannat: Police

Two men detained from SRK's Mannat for trespassing.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Two young men from Gujarat were detained by the Mumbai Police after they broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 March.
According to Mumbai Police, the men entered Mannat's premises by scaling the exterior wall, but the security personnel were able to catch them.
The men, aged between 20 and 22 claimed that they had travelled from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4 am.
"Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building and restrained them. Khan’s staff was informed and the guards quizzed the duo, and after some discussion, the security team informed us. We sent a team to pick the duo up," Hindustan Times quoted an officer with the Bandra police station.
The men were charged with a case of trespassing and other pertinent offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is currently underway.
"It seems that the two men are fans and wanted a glimpse of Khan up close. Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part. We have taken the contact details of their family members and are calling them up, and will also be checking with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record of any kind. Their statements as to their arrival in Mumbai and subsequent movements will also be verified," the officer further added, according to the Hindustan Times report.
Meanwhile on the work front, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is slated for its theatrical release in June 2023 and will also mark SRK's pan-India debut. Besides, SRK has wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, as well.
The superstar will also begin shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 from April onwards, as per reports.
