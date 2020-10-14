'Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Passes Away at 77

Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in the hugely-popular show Two and a Half Men, passed away on Monday, 12 October. She was 77. After a long career on stage, Ferrell was also part of movies like Mystic Pizza and Network. According to her publicist Cynthia Snyder, Conchata Ferrell died at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following a cardiac arrest.

Ferrell's Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer took to social media to mourn her demise. "She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many", Cryer tweeted. He also shared memories of working with her on the show.

Ferrell's other co-star Charlie Sheen also paid a tribute. "An absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people"keeping was perfect", Sheen tweeted.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theatre awards in 1974 for her role in The Sea Horse. Her work in Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name. She received two Emmy supporting actress nominations for Two and a Half Men and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on LA Law. Ferrell’s other credits include the films Heartland, True Romance and Erin Brockovich, while her TV appearances came on Good Times, ER, Grace and Frankie and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among other shows. She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.