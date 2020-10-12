Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Undergoes Second Plasma Therapy

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has received a second shot of plasma therapy at Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic, where he is undergoing treatment for COVID encephalopathy, as per a report by Times of India. The report also states that the 85-year-old actor remains breathless and is on intermittent oxygen support. Chatterjee may also have to be put on invasive airway protection.

Hospital sources told the publication that Soumitra Chatterjee remained 'restless, confused and barely rousable' throughout Sunday (11 October). The actor is also suffering from an ecoli infection and intermittent fever.

Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday, 6 October, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Chatterjee was unwell for a few days before being hospitalised, and was suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan, directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He had attended the shoot floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on 1 October.

Chatterjee had symptochronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

(With inputs from Times of India)