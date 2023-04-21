‘Two Alumini Made It to Oscars’: Guneet Monga Revisits School With Shaunak Sen

For the unversed, Shaunak and Guneet both graduated from the same school. Taking to Instagram on 21 April, Guneet shared a special picture of herself and Shaunak with their school principal, who was holding the Oscar trophy.

She captioned her post, "What are the odds? Two Bluebells alumni made it to the Oscars this year! 21 years ago, I graduated from Bluebells School International. And 21 years later, we stand with the same Principal who nurtured us—an actual full-circle moment."

Expressing her gratitude for the principal, Guneet added, "Thank you Ma’am Suman Kumar. We grew up admiring your tenacity, leadership, and grace. It's an honour to represent our school and relive the memories, and experiences that played a pivotal role in making me who I am today. Being able to do all this side by side with @shaunak_sen is a double treat! Back to school!"

Take a look at the post here: