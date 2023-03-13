Oscars 2023: India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Best Documentary Short

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers has won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The film was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate.

Produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute film follows Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for two orphaned baby elephants.