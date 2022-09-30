Twitter Reacts To Trevor Noah Quitting, Bill Gates Says He's Just Begun

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah decided to quit The Daily Show after his seven-year-long run at the flagship Comedy Central series. The comedian took over the program from its former host Jon Stewart in 2015. Twitter reacted to his decision to leave and was both sad and excited for what was to come for the comedian. From Bill Gates to his fans all reacted to his departure.
Bill Gates took to Twitter to say, "Congratulations @Trevornoah on the incredible run. I always enjoy the fun conversations and especially loved playing tennis with you in Cape Town. I know you’ve only just begun and can’t wait to see what you do next."
One user took to Twitter to say, "Will miss @Trevornoah on the show! He made it his own."
Another user said, "Seven amazing years of wit, humor, great impressions, empathy, and inspiration to the Daily Show."
One user also said, "Trevor Noah announces he will be leaving The Daily Show after seven incredible years. An incredible human. I can’t wait to see what big things he does next"
Others reacted to the news as well.