Akshay Kumar Backs Govt Stand on Farmers' Protest With This Tweet

Akshay Kumar's tweet was in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs which maintained that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the dissenting farmers' concerns. The statement also criticised the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day, calling it the work of "vested interest groups".

The MEA also condemned celebrities who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media calling it "propaganda". The statement comes a day after tweets by pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg expressing solidarity with the protests and questioning the internet shutdown at protest sites in Delhi went viral. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement concluded alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda