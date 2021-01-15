Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Dimple Kapadia's Performance in 'Tandav'

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video's latest web series Tandav. Responding to a few reviews of the political drama, Twinkle couldn't help but gush over her mother's performance. "My mama is the best! So b****y proud of her #tandav" she tweeted.

She also praised the performances of Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra but acknowledged that she couldn't help but be biased. "P.S. Saif is in fine form and so are Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra to name just a few of the fine actors in Tandav. But...mama bear is still the best and that is my biased opinion:) #Tandav," Twinkle tweeted.