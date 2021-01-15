First Reaction to Saif, Dimple Kapadia’s Political Drama ‘Tandav’

Although it’s interesting to see how Gaurav Solanki’s writing draws from reality. The kisaan rally to the azadi chants in the VNU university, the close assessment of student elections and police brutality, the threat of authoritarianism and murky deals struck is commendable but sometimes overstating the case simply leaves the story enervated .

Also some casting choices are suspect. Sarah Jane Dias, Shonali Nagrani with their single tone expressions and not a hair out of place look stick out like sore thumbs and Ali Abbas Zafar’s perfectly created world seems too polished for the raw, ravenous power hungry games that are being played out.