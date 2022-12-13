'Qala Helped Me Reflect on My Relationship With My Mother': Triptii Dimri

Triptii added, "Anvitaa wanted to talk about Qala instead. She asked me to delve into, 'Who is Qala?', 'Where does she come from', 'What do you think her relationship with her mother is like?' She asked me, 'What's your first memory as Triptii?' and then went on to ask, 'What do you think Qala's first memory is?' We started off like that".

Since Qala hinges on the mother-daughter relationship Triptii opened up about her relationship with her mom. "My mother has showered me with a lot of love. Growing up, she was all there for me. However, there was a point where I was jealous of my brother. I remember when he was born, I created a scene at the hospital because I became so insecure. I heard our relatives say that everyone cried when I was born because I am a girl. I became really insecure and that affected my relationship with my mom".

Triptii also said that Qala helped her reflect on this relationship.

