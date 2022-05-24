‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Introduces Christian Bale as the God Butcher

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ film Thor: Love and Thunder features Korg (Taika Waititi) talking about Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) journey till he says, “And after all that, he reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor....oh, spoke too soon.”
The trailer then gives more glimpses into Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, who wields the magical hammer Mjolnir. The duo then embark on a journey to find and defeat Gorr the God Butcher. Most importantly, the new clip gives fans several glimpses of Christian Bale’s terrifying look as Gorr.
Watch the trailer below:
On their new mission, Thor and the Mighty Thor are joined by Korg and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Marvel also dropped a striking new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris and Natalie in full focus and glory.
The film is directed by Taika Waititi and is produced by Brad Winderbaum and Kevin Feige. It’s scheduled to release on 8 July.
