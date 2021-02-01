Virat Kohli and Anuskha Share Their Baby’s First Photo and Name
They also revealed the baby's name in an Instagram post.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared the first photo of their baby girl, who was born 11 January. Anushka also revealed that they have named her Vamika in her caption on Instagram. " We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," she wrote.
Prior to the birth of their child, Virat and Anushka had sent out gifts to the paparazzi requesting them to refrain from clicking photographs of their daughter. "We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child," read the note.
After announcing her pregnancy on in August last year, Anushka has been sharing updates with fans on social media, posting snapshots of her fitness routine, herself relaxing on vacation and photos from a maternity photshoot she did for Vogue India shortly before her daughter was born.
