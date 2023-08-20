'This Is Us' Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

The representative, in his statement given to the publication, said, "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," the statement continued. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway," he added.

He concluded his statement by adding, "Ron’s inner beauty and soul were evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones."

Jones won a guest acting Emmy for his role in This Is Us in 2018 and another in 2020. The actor played William Hill, the biological father of Randall Pearson (played by Sterling K Brown) in the show.

Jones' daughter Jasmine also bagged her first Emmy in the same year, making the father-daughter duo the first-ever pair to be Emmy winners that year.