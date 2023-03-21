'Harry Potter' Actor Paul Grant Dies at 56

Paul Grant dies at 56.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Paul Grant, who is known for his work in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, passed away at the age of 56. According to reports, the actor was found unresponsive at a London train station on Thursday, 16 March, and was declared brain dead on the spot. On 19 March, Grant was subsequently taken off life support.
In a statement to The Sun, Grant's daughter Sophie Jayne said, “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight."
Grant’s girlfriend Maria Dwyer told The Sun, "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."
Grant played the role of a goblin in the Harry Potter films and an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise. Besides, he has also acted in The Dead (1987) and Labyrinth (1986). Grant is also well-known for his work as a stuntman in films like Willow (1988), Labyrinth, and Legend (1985).
