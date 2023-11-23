'This is Going to Happen': Karan Reveals More About Sid & Kiara's Relationship

Speaking about it, Karan said, "I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen."

Varun added, "Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara (poor thing) he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth with a high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar (there is something)."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 7 February 2023.