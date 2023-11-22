'Extremely Thrilled': Karan Johar Announces Next Film Starring Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar took to his social media to announce the release of his next film starring Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday, 22 November. The film is all set to be helmed by Sandeep Modi. The news comes after the alleged feud between the duo which had ended in Aaryan dropping out of Johar's film Dostana 2.
He took to Instagram to write, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!!Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!!!!"
"Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen," he added.
Ending the note with, "@ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!!!"
The announcement for the film was made on Kartik's 33rd birthday. Kartik will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion.
