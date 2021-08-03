Thea White, Voice of Muriel on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog', Dies at 81

Thea White, the popular veteran voice artist who is remembered as the voice of Muriel Bagge on Courage the Cowardly Dog which premiered on Cartoon Network, has passed away at 81.

Her brother, John Zitzner conveyed the news of her demise on his Facebook page. He said that she passed away "peacefully" on Friday morning (30 July), at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio two days after undergoing the second surgery related to her liver cancer. White's nephew Brad Zitzner said that she caught an infection following the surgery.