Veteran Film Critic Rashid Irani Passes Away Aged 74

“He was one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society, and a core member of the club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films. He will be missed sorely by all members and staff. Details about his funeral will be announced soon,” the Mumbai Press Club handle tweeted.

Rashid was a trained chartered accountant who was also a working partner of the Irani restaurant, Brabourne, on Princess Street, Mumbai. His family has been associated with the establishment since 1934. Naresh Fernandes, the editor at Scroll, shared a picture of Irani at work. In his words, “He (Rashid Irani) was a Bombay institution. Sat behind the counter of Cafe Brabourne by day, reviewed Ray and Tarkovsky by evening.”