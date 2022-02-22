Shimon Hayut Might Launch, and Star in, His Own Dating Show: Reports

Simon Leviev (real: Shimon Hayut) is the subject of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Shimon Hayut, alias Simon Leviev, who is the subject of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler is reportedly planning to star in his own dating show, according to TMZ. The documentary, directed by Felicity Morris, tells the story of three women who were allegedly conned by Hayut who pretended to be the son of the Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev.
The documentary relays the stories of three women- Cecelie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, Aylen Charlotte- and the journalists who worked with them to expose Hayut. Hayut would allegedly ask the women to give them money by pretending that his life was in danger and wouldn’t repay them.
Sources told TMZ that Hayut has signed on talent manager Gina Rodriquez who also handles Blac Chyna. Hayut is also reportedly planning to host a dating podcast wherein he will talk about the ‘dos and don’ts’ of dating and might also be working on a book.
Rodriguez told Los Angeles, “I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world’s greatest salesman. But it left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story.”
After the documentary’s huge success, Variety had reported that Netflix is in talks with the producers to make the documentary into a feature film. In an interview to Inside Edition, Hayut said, “I was just a single guy, looking to meet some girls on Tinder… I am not a Tinder Swindler,” adding, “I’m not a fraud and I’m not a fake, people don’t know me so they cannot judge me.”
Here's the documentary's trailer:
Hayut has reportedly been charging about £146 to £1,460 to make videos on Cameo, an app where celebrities charge a fee to make videos for their fans. At the end, the documentary had claimed that Hayut is still active on Tinder but NBC had reported that representatives informed that he has been banned from dating apps.
