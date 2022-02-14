Something Wasn't Right: Woman Recalls Going on a Date With 'Tinder Swindler'

Valeria Calpanchay recalls going on a date with convicted conman Simon Leviev.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Germany-based Valeria Calpanchay has recalled going on a date with the 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev (real name Shimon Hayut), on whom the Netflix documentary is based. The Tinder Swindler has three women describing how they were defrauded by the convicted conman after meeting him on the dating app. Leviev used Tinder to connect with his victims and ultimately swindle them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, all the while pretending he was the heir to a diamond mining
Now, in an interview with Mirror, Valeria claimed that she went on a date with Leviev in 2018 but made an escape after spotting numerous red flags.
Originally from Argentina, Valeria has lived in Germany since 2018. She told the publication that she met the 'Prince of Diamonds' in Munich.
Valeria added that Leviev immediately asked for her WhatsApp number, and things moved fast from there. "Our date took place a day after we matched, and it was spontaneous. I had just finished work and he texted saying if I was free to meet up. I think he sent a voice message", she said to Mirror.
Valeria claimed that as the date progressed she became increasingly suspicious. "We went to a restaurant in one of the most expensive streets in Munich. We sat for five minutes, and he suggested we go to another place as he didn't like the menu. We went to a fancy cigar store first, and then sat at a cafe in a plush mall".
Recalling the incident, Valeria said that Leviev wanted to "give an impression that he was mysterious". "He didn't give a straight answer as to where he was from. He had two mobile phones, and he kept discussing million-dollar transactions on calls. Who does that in front of a stranger?", she told the publication.
She further said, "Leviev said other girls always sent him photos. He even showed some to me. I would never trust someone who shows other girls' private pictures".
Valeria said that by the end of their date, she had doubts as to whether he was genuine or not. She claimed he invited her to a party later that night, which she declined.
After finding out who Leviev really was Valeria said, "I knew something wasn't right about him. So everything made sense".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)