Something Wasn't Right: Woman Recalls Going on a Date With 'Tinder Swindler'

Recalling the incident, Valeria said that Leviev wanted to "give an impression that he was mysterious". "He didn't give a straight answer as to where he was from. He had two mobile phones, and he kept discussing million-dollar transactions on calls. Who does that in front of a stranger?", she told the publication.

She further said, "Leviev said other girls always sent him photos. He even showed some to me. I would never trust someone who shows other girls' private pictures".

Valeria said that by the end of their date, she had doubts as to whether he was genuine or not. She claimed he invited her to a party later that night, which she declined.

After finding out who Leviev really was Valeria said, "I knew something wasn't right about him. So everything made sense".