The Only Legacy is Love: Ashish Chowdhry Pens Note for Raj Kaushal

Ashish added, "We can't take money and property with us when we're gone. We can only take the wishes of people who only wish that the person who they feel so much hollowness without, hadn't gone. And that's what my brother has abundantly left behind. A legacy of so much love that he spread from inside of that insanely big and soft heart of his. The heart that was bearing, supporting and fulfilling so many other hearts that unknowingly were so dependent on him. It was all that non-stop, overtime work that his beautiful heart did, that made it stop - maybe. But it stopped only after leaving a massively unmatched legacy of love behind".

Ashish also wrote that Raj Kaushal wasn't only the 'nicest human being' but also 'the most informative, intelligent and talented guy'.

"He had in-depth knowledge of everything, from mythology to world politics, geography or humanity. And what topped it all, is that his knowledge excelled in knowing right from wrong. And that's why he was the best guide, the best conversationalist, the best writer and storyteller...His positive energy was infectious. So was that crazy sweet smile of his." Ashish wrote that Raj did "everything with a passion that didn't include profit making or self pride. It just had a passion to make his loved ones proud. To make his lil' Vir and Tara (Raj and Mandira's kids) proud."