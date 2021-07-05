The Only Legacy is Love: Ashish Chowdhry Pens Note for Raj Kaushal

Ashish Chowdhry pens a note for Raj Kaushal after his prayer meet.
Actor Ashish Chowdhry took to Instagram recently to pen an emotional tribute for his friend and late filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Kaushal's prayer meet was held on Saturday. Mandira Bedi's husband passed away at the age of 49 due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.
Ashish wrote about Kaushal's 'unmatched legacy of love'. "He always said that it was only about leaving a legacy. And that term 'legacy' to me and most of the world means 'success'. But now when he's gone, I get it. The only legacy is LOVE. Love for and from not only friends and family, but from every person who we meet and interact with even once or twice in our lives. Be it anyone. Big or small. Poor or rich. The things those people say and feel about us even after we're long gone. And how much they remember or miss us after our lives have ended."
Ashish added, "We can't take money and property with us when we're gone. We can only take the wishes of people who only wish that the person who they feel so much hollowness without, hadn't gone. And that's what my brother has abundantly left behind. A legacy of so much love that he spread from inside of that insanely big and soft heart of his. The heart that was bearing, supporting and fulfilling so many other hearts that unknowingly were so dependent on him. It was all that non-stop, overtime work that his beautiful heart did, that made it stop - maybe. But it stopped only after leaving a massively unmatched legacy of love behind".
Ashish also wrote that Raj Kaushal wasn't only the 'nicest human being' but also 'the most informative, intelligent and talented guy'.
"He had in-depth knowledge of everything, from mythology to world politics, geography or humanity. And what topped it all, is that his knowledge excelled in knowing right from wrong. And that's why he was the best guide, the best conversationalist, the best writer and storyteller...His positive energy was infectious. So was that crazy sweet smile of his." Ashish wrote that Raj did "everything with a passion that didn't include profit making or self pride. It just had a passion to make his loved ones proud. To make his lil' Vir and Tara (Raj and Mandira's kids) proud."
Ashish concluded by writing, "I wanna share his message with the world. What he always said - 'Life is short meri jaan. Make it matter. Khush reh aur woh khushi paagalon ki tarah phela da. Kuch logon ko maaf kar de or kuch se maafi maang le. There's no time for negativity bhai. And no time to waste....' There was so much to learn from him. But I will stop here. I think I have said enough. RIP meri jaan Raiiee. I miss you."
Mouni Roy had also shared a photo of Raj Kaushal's prayer meet and written, "We do…. It ll never be the same again..".
