Raj Kaushal Had Suffered a Heart Attack in His 30s: Sulaiman Merchant

Sulaiman Merchant speaks about his friend Raj Kaushal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Music director and Raj Kaushal's friend Sulaiman Merchant has said that a day before his demise the filmmaker had been feeling uneasy. Actor Mandira Bedi's husband Raj passed away on Wednesday morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 49.
Speaking to ETimes Sulaiman Merchant said, "Raj was feeling uneasy on Tuesday evening, for which he took an antacid tablet. Later, he told Mandira Bedi that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira immediately called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Ashish and Mandira put Raj in the car, but he was losing consciousness. I think they took him to Lilavati Hospital. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, he passed away".
Sulaiman added that Raj Kaushal had suffered a heart attack previously too. "I think he was around 32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."
The music director also spoke about their friendship. "I lost a friend of 25 years. I knew him since the days he was assisting Mukul Anand on Dus. During the pandemic, I visited him once. Salim and I gave music to his first film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. When we were about to start our album 'Bhoomi 2020', Raj offered us his bungalow in Madh Island. He used to rent that for shootings. Eventually, we didn't shoot there. The news has hit me hard", he told the publication.
Mandira Bedi performed Raj Kaushal's last rites on Wednesday. Several celebrities and the couple's friends attended his funeral, including Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Singh, Ashish Chowdhry, Sameer Soni, and Huma Qureshi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined