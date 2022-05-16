The Kapil Sharma Show Cast Shares Fun Pics From The Wrap Party

In the pictures, Sumona is all smiles with the cast and crew of the hit show, which will be back later this year. Kapil Sharma features in some of the photos and so does Archana Puran Singh. The cast looked happy and cheerful as they bid adieu to this season of the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been on air since 2016. And it is currently running its third season. It has also released about 380 episodes. Moreover, the show has been around for over six years. Reportedly, the last episode was filmed on Friday and will air this weekend.