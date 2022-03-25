‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to Go Off Air Temporarily: Report

The publication also reported that the source said the break will probably only last a few weeks but Kapil and the team are yet to make the final decision on that front. "A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break," the source said.

Kapil Sharma had last taken a break in January 2021 when he and his wife Ginni Chatrath were expecting their second child. When a fan had asked Kapil why his show was going off-air, Kapil had replied, "Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."