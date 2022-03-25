‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to Go Off Air Temporarily: Report
Kapil Sharma stars in Nandita Das' next film with Shahana Goswami.
The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly go off air temporarily since comedian Kapil Sharma has an USA tour coming up. A source told Indian Express, "Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time."
The publication also reported that the source said the break will probably only last a few weeks but Kapil and the team are yet to make the final decision on that front. "A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break," the source said.
Kapil Sharma had last taken a break in January 2021 when he and his wife Ginni Chatrath were expecting their second child. When a fan had asked Kapil why his show was going off-air, Kapil had replied, "Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."
The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on its third season. Across seasons, the show has featured comedians Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, Paresh Ganatra, and Rochelle Rao.
Kapil Sharma stars in Nandita Das’ text film alongside Shahana Goswami. Nandita had shared the announcement on Twitter, “Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year.”
She added, “Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.