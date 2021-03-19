Suraj Sharma-Starrer The Illegal Trailer Out; To Release on Amazon

Suraj Sharma in The Illegal.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Amazon Prime Video is all set to bring a critically-acclaimed film, The Illegal, to India this March. Written and Directed by Danish Renzu (Half Widow, In Search of America, Inshallah), the film highlights the downside of the American Dream that many chase.
The trailer is out, and it gives us a glimpse of the harsh realities of young migrants, who move to America in search of a better life but end up struggling to make ends meet.
The Illegal stars actor Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, Phillauri) in the lead role. He is joined by Hannah Masi, Shweta Tripathi, Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali, Adil Hussain, Danny Vasquez and Neelima Azim, who play pivotal roles. The film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 23 March in India.
In 2019, The Illegal premiered at various film festivals and won many accolades including Mumbai International Film Festival (Special Award for Discovering India), Vancouver South Asian Film Festival (Best Feature Critics Choice), Austin Film Festival, DC South Asian Film Festival (Best Film Jury Mention) and DC South Asian Film Festival (Best Feature Audience Award).
Speaking about the film getting a digital premiere Danish Renzu said in a statement, “This film is very close to my heart and I am thrilled about it releasing for wider audiences".
