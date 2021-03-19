Suraj Sharma-Starrer The Illegal Trailer Out; To Release on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is all set to bring a critically-acclaimed film, The Illegal, to India this March. Written and Directed by Danish Renzu , (Half Widow, In Search of America, Inshallah), the film highlights the downside of the American Dream that many chase.

The trailer is out, and it gives us a glimpse of the harsh realities of young migrants, who move to America in search of a better life but end up struggling to make ends meet.