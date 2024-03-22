Farhan Akhtar & Kunal Kemmu On 'Regressive' Films Performing Well At Box Office

The Quint caught up with Kunal and Farhan, who spoke about 'Excel' owning the 'friendship films' genre, friendships in the film industry and more.

"For me, friendships have been a massive part of my life. From the time I was a kid, I was very dependent on my friends for emotional support. Perhaps that's why I am drawn to scripts about friendships," Farhan said while speaking about him directing and producing a number of films with friendship as the central theme.

Touching upon the idea of friendship in Madgaon Express Kunal said, "I love friendship movies, especially the ones Excel makes because they are about lifelong friendships. I always miss that. I've never had very thick friends because I kept moving from place to place. Thus, for me, these films were kind of an escape from my world because I was like 'Oh this is what friendship looks like?' That's why in my film, the central characters, despite being friends as kids, had drifted and they again reunite for the trip. It's how my friendships are."

