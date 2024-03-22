'Always Proud of You': Soha Ali Khan Pens Note For Kunal Khemu's Madgoan Express

In the note Soha wrote about how they met on film set and continued to talk about Khemu's love for his work: "It’s safe to say that since the age of 8 a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too! You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer director."

"I have always been proud of you - and you have moved me to a myriad of emotions ranging from joy to rage but one thing you have always done is make me laugh, and in a way only you can. How can you stay mad at someone who makes you laugh," she added.