Abhishek Banerjee, Sunita Rajwar on How They Choose Roles & Being Typecast

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, and Sunita Rajwar talk to The Quint about their show The Great Weddings of Munnes, why they said 'yes' to their roles, trying to experiment with genres and more.

Talking about working with director Raaj Shandilya, Abhishek said, "I knew Raaj Shandilya and the kind of work he was doing. We had collaborated on Dream Girl and he was one of the first directors who had offered me a role after watching Stree."