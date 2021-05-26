'The Family Man 2' Believes In Diversity: Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee requested everyone to watch the show before judging. “You will feel very proud of the show. This is one series which believes in diversity.”

On 24 May, the Tamil Nadu government wrote a letter to the Centre seeking an immediate halt or ban on the release of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming series The Family Man 2 set to release on Amazon Prime (on 4 June), citing a 'highly objectionable' portrayal of the Eelam Tamil.

Following the release of the trailer too, a number of people took objection to the portrayal of Samantha Akkineni's character. Samantha plays the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the 9-part series.