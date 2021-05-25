Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Ban on Amazon Prime Series The Family Man 2

"Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign," he added.

"While our brethren Eelam Tamils are struggling for decades to enjoy the fruits of equality, justice, peace and dignity in the island nation, it is highly unwarranted for an organisation like Amazon Prime to undertake this kind of a smear campaign against the Tamils who are builder of India as well as many nations across the globe," he further said.

Samantha plays the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the 9-part series The Family Man 2. After the trailer's release, many on social media criticised it for the portrayal of her character, and led to the trend #Familyman2_against_tamils.

The first call to ban the show came from Tamil Nationalist and Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief S Seeman whose party was the third most popular after DMK and AIADMK in the 2021 polls. Warning the makers of 'dire consequences', he said in a statement, "If they refuse to ban the show and if they release it country-wide to try and create a false impression about Tamil people, I warn that they will have to face dire consequence."