'Thanks For The Memories': Ayushmann & Wife Tahira Mourn Father's Death

'Thanks For The Memories': Ayushmann & Tahira Mourn Father's Death
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram on 25 May 2023 to write heartfelt messages about Ayushmann's father after his passing on 19 May. The actor posted a picture along with the note. While his wife, Tahira posted a video along with a message.
Ayushamnn wrote, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. (I have to take care of my mother. To become like your father you have to do a lot of things. For the first time I feel like I am both close to him and far away from him.)Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai"
Take a look:
She wrote, "Papa A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave."
"The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa," she went on to add.
P Khurana was a renowned astrologer and was close to both his sons. He had written many books as well.
