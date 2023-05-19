Ayushmann Khurrana's Father P Khurana Passes Away

He was battling heart problems and was seeking treatment at a private hospital in Mohali, as per the same reports. P Khurana was a renowned astrologer and was close to both his sons. He has also written many books on the topic of astrology.

Many publications have carried a statement that reads, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."