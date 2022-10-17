ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: KJo, Taapsee, Varun Dhawan & More Attend Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Party
The star-studded gala was held 2 days after Ayushmann's new film hit the silver screens, Doctor G.
On Sunday (16 October), Bollywood had a bash at the pre-Diwali party organized by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana. On the illustrious guest list were big names like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra and more - all dressed in their finest traditional attires. The star-studded gala was held two days after Khurrana's new film hit the silver screens, Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. You can check out the pictures from the evening here.
