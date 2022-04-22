‘Thank You Isn’t Big Enough’: Yash Thanks Fans for K.G.F: Chapter 2’s Success

The actor added, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience.”

He further said, “I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it," and concluded with a dialogue from K.G.F 2, "Your heart is my territory."

Several fans sent in their wishes for the star and the film. One comment read, "KGF - Kannada's Golden Film," and another fan wrote, "King of Film industry."

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. The film released on 14 April in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film was loved by audiences and has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the box office worldwide.