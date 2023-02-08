'Thank You For Letting The Sun Shine On Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's thanked is fans for the success of Pathaan.
(Photo: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan is currently reeling from the success of Pathaan. The mega-blockbuster has broken one record after another since its release and it has currently minted over Rs 850 crore globally. The undisputed 'King of Bollywood' took to social media on Wednesday, 8 February to thank his fans regarding the spry-thriller's mega-success.
'King Khan' took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the caption, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."
Fans all across the globe are in complete awe of the film with many grooving to the beats of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in the theatres. Shah Rukh's film also marks his comeback to the theatres after four years of being away from the cinemas.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Moreover, the Siddharth Anand directorial was released in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
