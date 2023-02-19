Taraka Ratna, Actor & Grandson of NTR Rao, Passes Away at 39

On Saturday, 18 February, Telugu actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away. As per reports the 39-year-old, who was also Jr NTR's cousin, had suffered a heart attack. He was being treated in a hospital in Bengaluru.

Following the shocking news, Telugu stars including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences. Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"