Taraka Ratna, Actor & Grandson of NTR Rao, Passes Away at 39

As per reports Taraka Ratna, who was also Jr NTR's cousin, had suffered a heart attack.
Published:

Telugu actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna has passed away.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

On Saturday, 18 February, Telugu actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away. As per reports the 39-year-old, who was also Jr NTR's cousin, had suffered a heart attack. He was being treated in a hospital in Bengaluru.

Following the shocking news, Telugu stars including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences. Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Allu Arjun said he is heartbroken by Taarak Ratna's demise.

Here's what the others tweeted.

Taraka Ratna, grandson of actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on 27 January. at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital.

