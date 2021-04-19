Tamil Actor Raiza Wilson Calls Out Doctor For Botched-Up Procedure

Tamil actor Raiza Wilson took to social media and criticized a dermatologist alleging that she 'forced' her to undergo a dermatological procedure 'she 'did not need'. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.” Attached was a picture of her which shows visible swelling under her left eye.

She also added that the doctor refused to talk to her or meet her and the staff said that she was out of town.