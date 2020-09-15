Tamil Actor Florent Pereira Passes Away in Chennai

Florent Pereira was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai. Quint Entertainment Tamil actor Florent Pereira passes away. | (Photo: Twitter) Celebrities Florent Pereira was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai.

Tamil actor Florent Pereira passed away on Monday night, 14 September in Chennai. He was 67 years old at the time of his death. According to The News Minute, the actor, known for films like Enkitta Mothathe, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Pereira's death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry. Many took to social media to offer their condolences.

Tamil filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy shared a photo of Pereira on Twitter and wrote, "I can't believe this Film Actor Kalaignar TV Ex GM good hearted soulful Mr.Florent Perera you are in the midst of us RIP Father My deepest condolence to his family & Friends. #CoronavirusPandemic @DrBrianPereira"

Pereira had worked in over 50 Tamil films. His debut film was Puthiya Geethai (2003). He went on to act in several other movies like Kayal, , Nagesh Thiraiyarangam, Dharmadurai, VIP 2, Raja Manthiri, Thodari, Mupparimanam, Kodiveeran, Enkitta Mothathe, Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Sathriyan, and Taramaniand.

Pereira had over 20 years of experience in televison and was well-known in the industry was his contributions. (With inputs from The News Minute)