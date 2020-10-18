Tamannaah Thanks Medics for Helping Her Recover From COVID-19

On Saturday, 17 October, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her recover from coronavirus. Earlier this month, the Baahubali actor had shared that she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sharing photos with doctors and nurses Tamannaah tweeted, "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and the staff at @Continental_hyd. I was so sick, weak & scared but the you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better!"