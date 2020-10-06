Tamannaah Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For COVID

"Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals, I am now being discharged", Tamannaah wrote.

The actor added, "It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!".

Some time back it was announced that Tamannaah would be reprising Tabu’s role in the Telugu remake of the Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun, that is scheduled to go on floors this November.