'He Is My Happy Place': Tamannaah Bhatia On Dating Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her relationship with Vijay Verma and why he is her happy place.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma will be soon be seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. The Baahubali actor in a recent interview opened up about her equation about Vijay Varma. She got candid about her relationship and disclosed that considers him her "happy place."

In her recent interview with Film Companion, she said:

"He (Vijay Verma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. we think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself."

"It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place," she added.

Tamannaah will next be seen in Amazon Prime's Jee Karda and the Netflix show Lust Stories 2. For the latter, she has acted in Sujoy Ghosh's film as part of the anthology.

