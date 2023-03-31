In Photos: Arijit, Rashmika and Tamannaah Performed at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandana and Tamannaah Bhatia performed during the opening ceremony of the 2023 IPL.
(Photo: BCCI)
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Fans during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings along with BCCI officials and actors Rashmika Mandana, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Sing during opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League.
MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans during the toss of the match 1 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)