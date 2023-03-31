Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Arijit, Rashmika and Tamannaah Performed at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

In Photos: Arijit, Rashmika and Tamannaah Performed at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandana and Tamannaah Bhatia performed during the opening ceremony of the 2023 IPL.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandana and Tamannaah Bhatia performed during the opening ceremony of the 2023 IPL.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arijit Singh,&nbsp;Rashmika Mandana and Tamannaah Bhatia performed during the opening ceremony of the 2023 IPL.</p></div>

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Fans during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League before the math between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings along with BCCI officials and actors Rashmika Mandana, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Sing during opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans during the toss of the match 1 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

Actor Rashmika Mandana performs during the opening ceremony of the Tata Indian Premier League held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st March 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT