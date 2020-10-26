Tahira on Ayushmann Being on TIME Mag's 'Influential People' List


Ayushmann Khurrana was recently featured on TIME's list of 'Most Influential People of 2020'
Pankhuri Shukla
Tahira on Ayushmann Being on TIME Mag's 'Influential People' List | (Photo: Instagram)
In September, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was featured on TIME magazine's list of '100 Most Influential People of 2020.'

Deepika Padukone had penned a note for Ayushmann in the magazine, praising his hard work and lauding the actor for daring to dream. Deepika wrote about how in a place where male characters in films often fall prey to stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has "successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes".

Speaking to The Quint, Tahira Kashyap opened up about what this achievement meant to her and them as a couple.

Published: 26 Oct 2020,02:31 PM IST