Deepika on Ayushmann Making it to TIME's 'Influential People' List

Deepika added that in a place where male characters in films often fall prey to stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has "successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes".

The actor continued by saying that Ayushmann is among a tiny percentage in a country with a population of 1.3 billion who have seen their dreams come true. "You're probably wondering how? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream".

About being honoured with the prestigious title Ayushmann said in a statement, "I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”