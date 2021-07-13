Tabu's Debut Film Coolie No. 1 Turns 30: 'Thoroughly Overwhelming'

Tabu and co-star Venkatesh Daggubati in 'Coolie No.1'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tabu has been in the film industry for three decades now since her debut Telugu film Coolie No. 1 completed 30 years on Monday. Tabu shared the milestone on Instagram along with a clip from a popular song in the film titled 'Kotha Kothaga'.
She wrote in the caption, "Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it’s 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It’s a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions…most importantly of gratitude.
Coolie No. 1 is a Telugu romantic action movie which released in 1991. Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the film is produced by D. Suresh Babu under his banner of Suresh Productions. Coolie No. 1 stars Tabu and Venkatesh in the lead.
Suresh Naidu and his brother Venkatesh Naidu are the sons of Daggubati Ramnaidu, who is one of the most successful producers in the South industry. In her note, Tabu thanked all of them, and the director for the opportunity.
She added. "To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release ,for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom, I will always be Paapa (baby in Telugu :))"
To conclude the note, she thanked actor Rana Daggubati for sharing the video with her. Kotha Kothaga was composed by music director Ilaiyaraaja and sung by KS Chitra and SP Balasubramaniam.
Tabu last starred in Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan. She will next appear in the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 13 Jul 2021,03:04 PM IST