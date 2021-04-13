Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Addresses Daya's Return to Show

Addressing fans' comments about the show becoming repetitive, he said that they wouldn't be able to do that because the fans would catch that easily, and added, "We can't afford to do that. We work day and night, the writers so that we bring good stories. We are not repetitive and that's the only reason the show has sustained in the industry for the last 13 years."

Replying to a fan's comment suggesting the show bring in a new Daya Ben, director Rajda had said that it's not his hands. "..it's not in my hands at all...i just direct the show... dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of others things but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai," he had said.

However, Asit requested the audience to support them for the next 2-3 months, "From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."

The sitcom based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by humourist Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine, airs on Sony SAB since 2008.