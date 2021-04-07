Taarak Mehta Director Reacts to Fan's Request for New Daya

Actor Disha Vakani played the iconic role of Daya in the popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but has been on an indefinite maternity leave. She first exited the show in September 2017 and was blessed with a newborn baby in November. The show created the arc that Daya left on a pilgrimage with her mother. Now, almost more than a year later, she still hasn't returned to the show and fans might be getting impatient.

So, it wasn't unexpected that a fan commented under director Malav Rajda's post with a request, "Plz new Daya ko lay aao sir. Itna wait karke bhi koi fayda hoga kya, aap hi socho. Bechare fans kabse wait kar rahe Daya k liye." (Please get a new Daya sir. There's no point in waiting so long. The poor fans have been waiting for Daya for so long)