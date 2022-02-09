'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Munmun Dutta Reacts to Arrest Rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has reacted to rumours of her arrest. On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Munmun was arrested in a case. Last year, a complaint was filed against her in Haryana's Hansi town for making a casteist remark in a YouTube video.

Now, Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she went for a "regular interrogation" at Hansi police station, adding that she was given interim bail on Friday.